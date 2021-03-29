London, March 29: Jennifer Arcuri, a US businesswoman, has claimed that she was in a relationship with Boris Johnson for four years between 2012 to 2016, while the now UK Prime Minister was the Mayor of London and married to his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, as per report." We were in an intimate relationship for four years. I loved him, and with good cause. But the man I thought I knew doesn’t exist any more," Arcuri told Mirror.

She added that her 'feeling changed' after Johnson failed to support her when there alleged relationship came under radar in 2019 over allegations that he gave Arcuri ‘preferential treatment’ as mayor. The businesswoman reportedly claimed that they met first during an event in 2011 and the she volunteered to campaign for his mayor re-election next year. Boris Johnson to Visit India in April 2021 as UK Aims to Counter China: Report.

Arcuri claimed that they has their first sexual encounter in her flat in London ahead of the the opening of the London Paralympics 2012, reported Mirror. She reportedly claimed that the alleged affair between her and Johnson ended in 2016 because she did not wanted to be a ‘back-up plan’ or the ‘last 747,000th on his list to deal with’. "A great leader is charismatic, courageous and brave. None of these words I would use to describe Boris Johnson," she told Mirror. England Eases Lockdown Restrictions, Allows Outdoor Meetings and Team Sports; PM Boris Johnson Wishes Luck to Everyone.

Her alleged relationship first came under radar in 2019 after allegations were levied against Johnson for giving 'preferential treatment' to Arcuri for her business ventures during his term as London Mayor which lead to an investigations by City Hall and the police watchdog, as per reports. Boris Johnson reportedly avoided a criminal investigation after the Independent Office for Police Conduct found no evidence he influenced the £126,000 of public grants awarded to the US businesswoman or secured her place on foreign trade trips with him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).