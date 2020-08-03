Washington, August 3: US President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp, according to a Reuters reports. Trump said on Friday he was planning to ban TikTok in the United States after dismissing the idea of a sale to Microsoft.

On Sunday, Microsoft in a statement informed that the tech giant will continue discussions to explore the purchase of TikTok in the United States, following talks with Donald Trump. The tech giant stated it is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury. Microsoft to Continue Discussions to Explore Purchase of TikTok From ByteDance After Talks With US President Donald Trump.

US officials have said TikTok under its Chinese parent poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. According to ANI reports, it is not clear what changed Trump's mind, but over the last few days, several Republican lawmakers put out statements urging US President to back a sale of TikTok to Microsoft.

