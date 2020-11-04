Philadelphia, November 4: Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a verbal gaffe which was swiftly seized by the Donald Trump campaign. According to the video that is being shared online, Biden briefly appeared to confuse his granddaughter with his son as he spoke in Philadelphia on Election Day.

Biden was introducing the daughter of his son Beau -- who died of brain cancer in 2015 -- to supporters in the city in Pennsylvania when he called her "none other than my son Beau Biden." He however quickly corrected himself to say- "this is my granddaughter Natalie.". US Presidential Election 2020 Results Live News Updates.

Joe Biden Made a Verbal Gaffe, Watch Video:

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up his granddaughters pic.twitter.com/NzsHPqKw2c — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

He quickly corrected himself to say "this is my granddaughter Natalie," before realizing he had wrapped his arm around the wrong grandchild, noting his mistake and pulling over Natalie.

