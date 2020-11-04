Washington, November 4: United States President Donald Trump was leading in the decisive states of Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina, nearly four hours after the counting had begun. A victory in majority of the swing states, say analysts, would seal his victory in the presidential election 2020 even if he ends up losing the popular vote count to rival Joe Biden. Track Live Updates on 2020 Presidential Election Results.

The US Elections Project, along with major American media outlets, has shown Trump leading with nearly a decisive margin of 6 percent (around 600,000 popular votes) in Texas. The state with 38 electoral college votes was traditionally a Republican bastion, but the pre-poll surveys had projected a toss-up.

Update on Key Swing States

Florida, where 91 percent of the counting is completed, Trump is ahead by roughly 456,000 votes, said reports. The margin is considered as nearly decisive to bag the 29 electoral votes of the state. Fox News has declared Trump as the winner from the province.

In Pennsylvania, where 20 electoral votes are on the line, Trump has taken a lead of over 500,000 votes. But only 35 percent of the counting was completed so far. The state, claim pollsters, could swing either ways though leaning towards the incumbent President in the count so far.

In North Carolina (15 electoral college votes), Trump is ahead with 50.7 percent votes, whereas, Biden has secured 48.6 percent. Over 91 percent of the vote count has been completed.

Track The Live Electoral Map as Trends Continue to Emerge

Georgia and Wisconsin, where 16 and 10 electoral votes are on the line, Trump is ahead by nearly 2 percentage points.Nearly half of the total votes have been counted in both the states.

In Michigan, Trump was ahead by around 300,000 votes against Biden. The state accounts for 16 electoral college votes.

The early count of votes showed a trend in swing states that is starkly opposite to what the pre-poll surveys had suggested. Arizona, where 11 electoral votes are up for grabs, is leading Biden's favour as he was shown ahead by 7 percentage points. Nearly 40 percent of vote counting has been completed.

According to CNN forecast, Biden is currently leading with 192 electoral college votes. Trump is trailing with 114, as per the count so far. The candidate who reaches 270 wins the presidency.

