New York, March 3: Following the continuous sharing of her topless photos among her coworkers, which she initially shared with her former Lieutenant boyfriend 12 years ago, a New York police officer filed a lawsuit against the New York Police Department. Alisa Bajraktarevic has stated that her career has failed, according to a New York Post report. The 34-year-old New York Police Department cop, who joined the department in 2012, stated in her Manhattan Supreme Court case that she had emailed the pics to Lt Mark Rivera twelve years ago.

In the same year that she joined the department, Alisa and Lt Rivera had a brief romantic relationship, according to the lawsuit. US Cop Kissing Video: Maryland Officer Caught on Camera Kissing Woman Before Going Into Back of Patrol Car With Her, Suspended After Clip Goes Viral.

However, Rivera is accused of sending her half nude pic to other police officers on a group text. The pictures quickly went viral among other police officers. Additionally, Alisa stated that union representatives advised her against lodging a complaint regarding the event. According to the report, Alisa was reportedly told by one of the union delegates, "You are not the first or last woman this has happened to or would happen to."

According to report, Alisa was first accused of obstructing the cops who turned up when she was out with her then boyfriend, Kelvin Hernandez, in April, which is when the photos first appeared again. When the 33-year-old Hernandez and Alisa noticed that police were surrounding her car in the Bronx, they both asked cops the reason behind it. Alisa refuted rumours that her boyfriend was a drug dealer. US Shocker: Pennsylvania Cop Falsely Commits Ex-Girlfriend to Mental Facility, Held After Video of Improper Detaining of Victim Goes Viral.

Hernandez's continuing complaint against the police states that he was charged with resisting arrest while filming the cops. It should be mentioned that Alisa was suspended for allegedly interfering with her partner, a drug dealer, during a traffic stop. Alisa went on to say in the lawsuit that her topless photos were released together with the news of the previously mentioned inquiry. She said private information including her parent's address and images were exchanged in text message chains and group chats run by the NYPD.

