Los Angeles, July 1: An electrical transformer exploded at the premises of the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, causing a brief fire which led to black smoke in the area, authorities said. Warner Bros Studios Fire Photos and Videos: Massive Blaze Erupts at Legendary Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles After Electrical Transformer Blows Up in Burbank.

Warner Bros Studios Fire:

🚨#BREAKING: A Massive fire breaks out at warner bros studios 📌#LosAngeles | #California Multiple firefighters were dispatched to the scene this evening due to a 2-alarm fire after receiving numerous reports of an explosion and large fire at Warner Brothers Studios in Los… pic.twitter.com/WXdlVfqCI8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 30, 2023

Fire Breaks Out at Warner Bros Studios:

Un incendie a eu lieu chez Warner Bros Studios à Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qpb8jJvvTi — Laurent (@Laurent28950038) July 1, 2023

Huge Fire Breaks Out at Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles:

🌩 🇺🇸🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨 Grande incêndio irrompe no Warner Bros Studios em Los Angeles, Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/bBzGf9LHDQ — Crispy (@MiguelG94892332) July 1, 2023

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire on Friday was contained to the area of the transformer and was doused just a few minutes after it erupted, reports NBC Los Angeles. No studio buildings were damaged by flames, the Department added. Warner Bros Paid Christopher Nolan a '7-Figure Bonus' as a Sign of Good Faith for Tenet, Want the Director to Return Back to the Studio - Reports.

Fire crews responded to at least one report of people trapped in an elevator on the studio lot, where electricity was cut due to the transformer fire, City News Service reported. There were however, no reports of injuries, the Department added.