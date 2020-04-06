Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Police Register 100 FIRs in Connection With Fake News Around COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 6: A total of 100 FIRs have been registered by the Maharashtra Police against the people who have allegedly spread fake and unverified news on Twitter relating to COVID-19, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

"A total of 1,410 arrests have been made for defying the lockdown in Maharashtra. 7,570 vehicles have been seized and a total fine of Rs 65,43,624 has been levied," added Deshmukh. The state Home Minister further also gave the figures of the people, who have been quarantined in the State.

"49,708 people have been quarantined till now. 4,47,050 migrant labourers have been given shelter in 4,532 camps across the state," Deshmukh said.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,281, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

As many as 111 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3,851 active cases in the country while 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

