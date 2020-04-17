14 New COVID-19 Cases Take Punjab Tally to 211

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): With 14 new COVID-19 cases, the total positive cases of coronavirus in Punjab climbed to 211 on Friday."14 people have tested positive in Punjab today. A total of 211 people have tested positive so far in the state including 30 cured cases," said Punjab Health Ministry.The Punjab Government on Thursday launched a special helpline for citizens to connect with a network of senior doctors over teleconference and get medical advice on COVID-19 and other related concerns.With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.The total cases are inclusive of 1,766 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 452 deaths. At present, there are 11,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

