Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped in Muzaffarnagar District

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Muzaffarnagar, April 1: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village here, police said on Wednesday. The accused took the girl to his house and raped her on Tuesday, following which her family members lodged a complaint, Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma said.

The youth also threatened the girl of dire consequences, if she reported the matter to anyone, he said. Sharma said a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The youth is at large, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)