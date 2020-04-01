16 Nashik Residents Who Attended Nizamuddin Meet Quarantined

Nashik, Apr 1 (PTI) The authorities in Nashik have traced 16 persons, who attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, which has turned out as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, an official said on Wednesday.

These 16 persons have been quarantined, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

"It was found that 16 persons from Nashik had attended the Nizamuddin meet. They were traced and quarantined," he said.

Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the gathering of Tablighi Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees to check the spread of transmission.

Meanwhile, Mandhare said that the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nashik has decided to start 62 clinics in the city with the help of private doctors.

"Doctors from a specific area should provide their services in clinics in those areas. They should check only suspected coronavirus patients," he said.

