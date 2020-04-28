165 New COVID-19 Cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): With 165 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore on Monday, the total number of positive cases in the district reached 1,372.Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, said that 63 deaths have been reported in the district due to the virus.A total of 2,165 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 110 people have lost their lives due to the infection till date, the state health department said on Monday. (ANI)

