Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 196 samples were tested for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Out of these samples, 16 were found negative and the rest of the test results are awaited."196 samples tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today, of which 16 were negative and test results of other 180 are awaited. Total coronavirus cases in the state currently at 35, including 18 active cases," State Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said.Divulging further details, he said that the state government has decided to establish screening centres at all inter-state barriers on entry points."To regulate inter-state entries in Himachal Pradesh, it has been decided that screening centres will be established at all inter-state barriers on entry points. All those who are entering will be tested with rapid diagnostic tests," Dhiman said.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus count reached 12,380 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

