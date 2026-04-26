Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): Congress leader from Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday expressed deep concern over the ongoing political tension in West Bengal amid the assembly elections, calling it a reflection of the Election Commission's failure to maintain order.

Speaking with ANI, the Congress leader said, "The people of Bengal have been witnessing this tension regularly during elections, before elections, and after elections. There's nothing new in this; the new thing is that if this kind of violence continues despite the deployment of lakhs of central forces, I believe it reflects the Election Commission's failures."

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He further said, "Therefore, the Election Commission will have to be more vigilant. And the lower-level police officers in Bengal are still helping the ruling party to spread this tension and create an atmosphere of fear."

"No matter how many high-ranking officers are brought in from outside, the Election Commission has no control over the lower-level officers, and that's why it keeps happening," he added.

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Earlier on Saturday, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee dared the opposition leaders, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is contesting the Assembly polls from the Baharampur constituency, to abandon their central security cover if they "truly" intended to fight for people's rights.

He also challenged expelled TMC leader Humayun Kabir, who formed Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), and Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Nawsad Siddique to relinquish their central security cover if they are serious about fighting the BJP.

"I challenge Adhir Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir, and Nawsad Siddique. If you truly want to fight for the rights of the people against the atrocities Amit Shah has committed against the people of Bengal, Murshidabad, and Malda. If you have even a shred of humanity left in your hearts, first give back the security provided to you by Amit Shah. If needed, the state government will provide you security within 24 hours. This is my challenge - if you have the courage, do it," Banerjee said while addressing a poll rally in Baharampur.

The TMC MP asked whether there was a "deal or setting" between Adhir Chowdhury and the Centre, raising questions over non-vacation of the Congress leader's Delhi residence since he ceased to be an MP from Baharampur in 2024.

"What exactly is cooking between Adhir Chowdhury and Narendra Modi? Adhir Chowdhury is no longer an MP. When an MP loses, they have to vacate their official residence. Only Adhir Chowdhury's house in Delhi has not been asked to be vacated by Modi yet. Why? What is the deal? What is the 'setting' (secret understanding)?" Banerjee said.

The 1st phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on April 23, covering 152 constituencies. Phase 1 includes constituencies from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, and parts of Birbhum and Nadia. The spread covers border districts, tribal belts, tea garden regions, and industrial areas.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 29 in the remaining 142 constituencies, with the results for all 294 seats to be declared on May 4.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)