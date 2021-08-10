As the National Award-winning film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years today, the lead actor of the film, Priety Zinta got nostalgic and shared the memories associated with the movie on social media. Preity, who was paired alongside superstar Aamir Khan in the movie, took to her Instagram handle and shared a quick edited clip that features many stills from the movie. In the background, she also added the title track of the movie. Dil Chahta Hai Completes 20 Years! Forget The Leads, These Five Characters Deserve to be More Talked About!

Sharing the video, the 46-year-old actor penned a heart-warming note that read, "This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of the shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me." Aamir Khan Believes Dil Chahta Hai Will Always Be Remembered As A Film That Broke Many Conventions In Indian Cinema.

"Today after all these years I'm so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. Thank you to everyone at @excelmovies & to the cast n crew for making this film into such an incredible experience for all of us," Preity added.

The movie, released in 2001, features actors Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as the main trio. Apart from Preity, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia also starred in the movie. The film was applauded for its strong storyline and had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie, mostly shot in urban Mumbai and Australia, follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It is about how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their journey.

On a related note, the movie's director Farhan Akhtar, also celebrated the milestone of the movie by announcing another road trip movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' casting the three leading ladies of Bollywood- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Announcing the news, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08. I cannot wait to get this show on the road." The film, which is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, will go on floors in 2022. (ANI)

