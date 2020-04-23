22 People Travelling Under Disguise of Truck Cleaners Caught on J-K Highway

Udhampur/Jammu, April 23 (PTI) Twenty-two people travelling in Kashmir-bound trucks under the disguise of cleaners were nabbed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Union Territory's Udhampur district and sent to a quarantine facility on Thursday, officials said.

During a checking, the district administration and the police caught 22 people disguised as truck cleaners on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Udhampur, they said.

Police lodged FIRs against them and all of them were put under quarantine, they added.

"We have kept a close watch to understand all possible modus operandi. People are coming without declaring their travel history on entry points, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr Piyush Singla said.

