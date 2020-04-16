4 New COVID-19 Cases in Bihar in Last 24 Hours, Count Hits 74

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 4 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 74 in the state.Out of the total new cases, two males are native of Buxar and have a travel history to Asansol in West Bengal.According to the state health department, "Four new cases were reported in the state. Total cases are 74 in Bihar now including one death and 37 discharged."Out of the 37 discharged, 8 have been recovered in the last 24 hours and discharged.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus count reached 12,380 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

