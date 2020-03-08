43 People Rescued After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], Mar 8 (ANI): At least 43 people have been rescued after a hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in east China's Fujian Province, said local authorities on Saturday evening (local time). The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to the Quanzhou area to help with rescue and investigate the cause of the accident, Xinhua reported. The ministry also urged all-out efforts to rescue the victims and emphasized the prevention of secondary disasters, while ensuring the safety of rescue teams.A preliminary report said about 70 people were trapped. A total of 147 rescue workers have been sent to the scene of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)