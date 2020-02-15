5 Held for Looting Rs 49L at Gunpoint in C''garh''s Raipur

Raipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Raipur in Chhattisgarh for allegedly looting Rs 49.10 lakh from staff of a plywood trader at gunpoint, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh identified them as Ashok Jakhad (30), Prem Jaat (22), Jaikishan Godara (20), Ganesh Jaat (22) and Bhawar Choudhary (20), all residents of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

On February 13, the five had barged into the flat of Bajrang Sharma who looks after the cash collection of a timber trader in Devendra Nagar area and looted Rs 49.10 lakh.

CCTV footage showed they had boarded Gitanjali Express from Raipur for Nagpur and subsequently got into Delhi-bound Nizamuddin Express, he said.

They were caught by a Chhattisgarh team camping in Delhi for another case, he added.

"We have cracked the case of armed loot within 24 hours of its occurrence and arrested five robbers from a Delhi bound train. The accused have criminal records and have served jail terms," he said.

Melaram, a former staff of the trader, is on the run, the SSP added.

