60-year-old Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, Cases Rise to 5

Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) A 60-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in Odisha to five, officials said.

The man, a resident of the Surya Nagar area in the city, was admitted to the AIIMS here with multiple ailments, they said, adding that he later tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the five COVID-19 cases in the state, four hail from state capital Bhubaneswar, while a 29-year-old Dubai-returned man who tested positive on Tuesday is from Bhadrak district.

A 19-year-old who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was discharged on Wednesday after he recovered. He tested positive for the deadly disease on March 19 after he returned from London. He was Odisha's second COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that 22 persons, including seven foreigners, linked to a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have been traced in the state.

All of them have been quarantined in government facilities and test results of some are awaited, it added.

Delhi's Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the area last month have tested positive for COVID-19.

A major part of the south Delhi neighbourhood has been sealed by authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

