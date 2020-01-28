7 Pune Students Detained for Beating Up 'bright' Classmate

Pune, Jan 28 (PTI) Seven students have been detained for allegedly thrashing a classmate who was "bright" and "used to answer all questions asked by teachers", Pune police said on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed on November 22 last year but the parents approached police recently as they waited for the school to act against the group of seven, a Wanwadi police station official said.

"The school is situated in Hadapsar. The parents have claimed the boy was hit with pipes. They have said the victim is a very bright student and used to answer all questions asked by teachers. This possibly caused jealousy among peers who beat him up," the official said.

