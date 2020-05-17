930 More COVID-19 Cases in Bangladesh, Total Count Reaches 20,995

World. (File Image)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 17 (ANI): A total of 930 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Bangladesh, taking the count of the country's COVID-19 cases to 20,995, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).With 16 deaths over the past 24 hours, the death toll due to the infection reached 314. Also, a total of 4,000 people have been discharged in Bangladesh till date.Moreover, the South Asian country has conducted a total of 167114 tests so far. According to the IEDCR data, nearly 70 per cent of coronavirus cases in the country have been reported among men.Meanwhile, economic experts have said that the coronavirus-induced lockdown is expected to increase the poverty rate of the country."Bangladesh's poverty rate is over 20 per cent. But our estimation says if the lockdown prolongs by three months, then the poverty rate may go up to 41 per cent, which would erase government achievements in poverty reduction of the last decade," Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem) was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

