AAP Announces Programme to Strengthen Party in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India] Mar 8, (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Saturday announced 'Mission Nirman', an exercise to establish a grassroots organisational structure of the party across Goa. Atishi said that the mission will be carried out over the next three months with progressive expansion aimed at achieving taluka-level, constituency-level, and booth-level structure across the state."People of Goa are frustrated by the continuous betrayal by the BJP on burning issues of common man such as unemployment, garbage," she said, according to a press release.She also lashed out at Congress saying that the party in Goa was a "substitute" team of the BJP.The AAP MLA said that Aam Aadmi Party is seen as a party that fulfils its promises and makes a positive change in the life of the common man.She announced a 25-member team to carry out the organisation expansion efforts. (ANI)

