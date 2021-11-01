Singer Aditya Narayan has been awarded an honorary doctorate in playback singing and acting for the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Aditya posted pictures from the ceremony, showcasing his certificate. He added the caption, "Dr Aditya Narayan Jha h.c. Thank you for the honour #NelsonMandelaNoblePeaceAward #HonoraryDoctorate. St. Mother Teresa University for Digital Educational Excellence and Sustainability Development. Accredited by JBR Harvard, USA. Aditya Narayan Issues an Apology for His Alibaug Comment on Indian Idol 12 After MNS Expresses Their Displeasure.

Affiliated to Cambridge Distance school of education, UK." Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "Congratulations Adii for the great achievement," a fan wrote. "Proud of you," another added.

Check Out Aditya Narayan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Aditya is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is known for hosting reality shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', 'Rising Star 3' and 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

