AIIMS RDA Writes Letter to Shah, Demands Action Against Attackers for Assaulting Telangana Doctor

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah complaining about an assault on a doctor treating COVID-19 patient at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and sought stern action against the perpetrators.The RDA further endorsed the demands made by Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) which include - filing a case against the perpetrators of violence, CRPF deployment to ensure doctors are able to safely work, provision of PPE to all health care providers and assurance from Home Minister and Chief Minister on this issue.The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare of the government of Telangana also condemned the brutal behaviour of the patient attendants at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad against a Post Graduate Resident doctor.The Director assured that strict action would be taken against the miscreants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)