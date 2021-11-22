Actor Kajol is happy as her husband Ajay Devgn has completed three decades in the Indian film industry. Taking to Instagram, Kajol penned a heartfelt post for Ajay, saying she respects him a lot. "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. Ajay Devgn Recreates His Iconic Phool Aur Kaante Stunt With Trucks and We Are Curious To Know What’s It For! (Watch Video).

With the same quite study dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking," she wrote. Ajay made his Bollywood debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante' 30 years ago. It starred Ajay opposite Madhoo. Ajay Devgn Shares a Happy Picture With Son Yug From Their Maldives Time!

Late Amrish Puri was also a part of Kuku Kohli's directorial. The film is much talked about for an action scene in which Ajay does a split with each leg on two moving bikes.

