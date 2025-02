Prayagraj, February 28: The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque. The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on an application by Committee of Management, Jama Masjid seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the mosque ahead of Ramzan. Well Near Jama Masjid Mosque in Sambhal Situated on Public Land: UP to SC.

On Thursday, the court directed the ASI to immediately inspect the mosque site and appoint a team of three officers who would submit a report in this connection by 10 am on Friday. According to the ASI report, the interior of the mosque has ceramic paint and there is no need to whitewash it at present. Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Supreme Court Asks Trial Court Not To Proceed in Suit Against Sambhal Mosque, Orders To Keep Advocate Commissioner's Report Confidential.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate S F A Naqvi, appearing for the mosque committee, submitted that they only want whitewashing and lighting work to be done. On this, the court asked the ASI to clean the dust and clear the grass on the premises. Naqvi assured the court that no hindrance will be caused during cleaning while advocate general of the state said that law and order will be maintained.

