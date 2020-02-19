Amandeep Takes 2-shot Lead in 4th Leg of WPGT

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Three birdies in the last eight holes saw the steady Amandeep Drall take lead at the end of the first day of the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bangalore Golf Club on Wednesday.

Two over after first eight holes, Amandeep managed to avoid any more bogeys but found birdies on 11th, 15th and the 16th and finished at one-under 69. His was the only under par score of the day.

In contrast to Amandeep's round, Vani Kapoor was two-under through the first eight holes she dropped shots on ninth, 11th and 16th and finished at 71, two shots behind the leader.

Local amateur Asmitha Sathish had no birdies but dropped shots on second, fourth and 16th for a card of 73.

Neha Tripathi (74) was fourth while Gursimar Badwal and Anousha Tripathi occupied the fifth spot together.

The second amateur in the field, Sneha Sharan was seventh with 76 while Pranavi Urs, winner of last two events on the WPGT, has a rough start with one birdie on the third and then had eight bogeys in the remaining 15 holes. Three times she had back-to-back bogeys.

Interestingly Pranavi won last week despite a card of eight-over 80 in the third leg. She will be hoping to make up over the next two days, just as she did last week.

