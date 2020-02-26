Amarinder Singh Urges Shah, Kejriwal to Resolve Delhi Crisis Immediately

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): In wake of violence in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resolve the crisis immediately to prevent the situation from escalating further in the larger interest of the country. "Shocked and concerned about the DelhiViolence. Urge Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal to sit together and resolve the crisis immediately to prevent the situation from escalating further in the larger interest of the national capital and the country," Singh tweeted. Earlier on Tuesday, Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources.Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Srivastava also attended the meeting. It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.The sources also claimed that the meeting started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm.The Home Minister appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release.He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could flare up the situation.Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha informed that the protesters had left Jafrabad metro station and Maujpur Chowk is clear as well, and that the situation is under control.At least 13 persons have died and around 190 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

