Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer action thriller film Animal has received massive love from the audience and the craze for the film doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The film has now successfully entered Rs 300 crore club in just 1 week of its release. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#Animal is SENSATIONAL... Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1...Third biggest *7 days* of all time. Biggest *7-day* total for a film released on non-holiday. Biggest *7-day* total for a film that faced a clash with another film." Animal Review: From Nazi Symbolism to 'Big Pelvis' Scene, 15 WTF Moments in Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film That Felt Crude, Depraved and Even Illogical!

"Highest-grossing 'A' certified film. #Animal Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr, Thu 22.35 cr. Total: Rs 300.81 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice." On Thursday, the film minted Rs 22.35 crore Nett in the Hindi language which took the film's total Hindi collection in India to Rs 300.81 crore. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 338.63 crore Nett in India in just a week of its release. Animal: Check Out How Ranbir Kapoor Rocked a Silicone Fat Bodysuit to Pull off a Dad Bod in the Movie.

Animal emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener. Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.