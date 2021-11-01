Anusha Dandekar revealed various things from her past on her recent Instagram Stories, including the fact that she once cheated on her ex-partner during her 20s. Taking to her Instagram Story, Anusha wrote, "Send me a Number," for her fans. What followed next was a series of random numbers, pictures and revelations including things that turn her off, insecurities, and childhood confessions. Anusha Dandekar Addresses Break-Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra, Says She Knows Who Went to Press With This 'So Called' Information (View Post).

The revelation which grabbed most eyeballs was that the VJ-actor revealed that she was "torn, confused" during her 20s and cheated on her then-partner."I did in my early 20's, I was torn, confused and well figuring myself out.No excuses just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today," she wrote. Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar Pens A Sarcastic Caption As She Talks About Her Entry In BB House (Watch Video).

Last year, Anusha and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra broke up after three years of dating. Anusha had allegedly hinted that Karan had lied and cheated on her. On the work front, Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including 'House of Style', 'Teen Diva' and 'Love School'.

