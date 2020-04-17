Anusha Dandekar Addresses Break-Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra, Says She Knows Who Went to Press With This 'So Called' Information (View Post)

Anusha Dandekar Addresses Karan Kundrra Break Up Rumours (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While tinsel town and all fans of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, one of the cutest couple on the block, have been distraught with news of the Love School hosts' separation, both Karan and Anusha are yet to address their break up. So far, neither has denied or confirmed the news of their split. A few days back, reports started doing the rounds that Karan and Anusha were going through a rough spot and were living separately and also trying to work out their differences. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s Relationship Hits a Rough Patch, Love Birds Living Separately Now? (Deets Inside).

However, Anusha finally broke her silence on the rumours and has outed the main person responsible (without revealing the woman in question's name) for the news leak. Posting a screenshot of the woman who texted Anusha, she lashed out at her for her un-called for text message and also for demanding a reply from Anusha. Anusha Dandekar Trolled for Posting Picture With Vijay Mallya’s Son Siddharth! VJ Defends Her Action.

Anusha also went on to say that she knew who leaked out her and Karan's 'so-called break-up information' to the media and questioned her is she was anybody's friend?

Karan and Anusha have been with each other for the past 6 years now and are the official 'CoupleGoals' couple for many on social media. While news of their break up has come as a shocker to all, only Karan and Anusha can provide us clarity on whether or not they have separated or it's just a fight that needs some time apart to work itself out.