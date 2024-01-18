Arbaaz Khan Expresses His Love for Wife Sshura Khan in Heartfelt Birthday Post, Says, ‘Nobody Makes Me Smile the Way You Do’ (See Post)

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate ceremony at Arpita Khan's residence. On January18, Arbaaz Khan shared an heartfelt post on Instagram wishing his wife Sshura Khan on her birthday. Read on!

Agency News IANS| Jan 18, 2024 05:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Arbaaz Khan Expresses His Love for Wife Sshura Khan in Heartfelt Birthday Post, Says, ‘Nobody Makes Me Smile the Way You Do’ (See Post)
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has shared a romantic birthday wish for his newly wedded wife Shura on Thursday. Arbaaz Khan Expresses His Undying Love for Wife Sshura Khan in Heartfelt Birthday Post, Says 'You Light Up My Life' (See Pic).

Arbaaz took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph with a caption that read: "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very, very old."

Check Out Arbaaz Khan’s Heartfelt Post for Wife Sshura Khan Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

“When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you.” Arbaaz added: “You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness."

Before concluding, he shared: "Every day I'm reminded that saying 'Qubool Hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back." Sshura Khan Shares Adorable Video of Arbaaz Khan Proposing Her Before Marriage! - WATCH.

In the comments section, Shura Khan wrote: "Arbaazzzzzzz" along with heart emojis. It was in December when Arbaaz married Shura. He was previously married to Malaika Arora, they got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Pictures Happy Birthday Sshura Khan Sshura Khan Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan Birthday Sshura Khan Birthday Special
You might also like
Arbaaz Khan- Sshura Khan Pose With Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Sharma Khan in Inside Pictures From Wedding!
Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan- Sshura Khan Pose With Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Sharma Khan in Inside Pictures From Wedding!
Agency News IANS| Jan 18, 2024 05:25 PM IST
A+
A-
Arbaaz Khan Expresses His Love for Wife Sshura Khan in Heartfelt Birthday Post, Says, ‘Nobody Makes Me Smile the Way You Do’ (See Post)
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has shared a romantic birthday wish for his newly wedded wife Shura on Thursday. Arbaaz Khan Expresses His Undying Love for Wife Sshura Khan in Heartfelt Birthday Post, Says 'You Light Up My Life' (See Pic).

Arbaaz took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph with a caption that read: "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very, very old."

Check Out Arbaaz Khan’s Heartfelt Post for Wife Sshura Khan Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

“When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you.” Arbaaz added: “You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness."

Before concluding, he shared: "Every day I'm reminded that saying 'Qubool Hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back." Sshura Khan Shares Adorable Video of Arbaaz Khan Proposing Her Before Marriage! - WATCH.

In the comments section, Shura Khan wrote: "Arbaazzzzzzz" along with heart emojis. It was in December when Arbaaz married Shura. He was previously married to Malaika Arora, they got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Pictures Happy Birthday Sshura Khan Sshura Khan Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan Sshura Khan Birthday Sshura Khan Birthday Special
You might also like
Arbaaz Khan- Sshura Khan Pose With Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Sharma Khan in Inside Pictures From Wedding!
Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan- Sshura Khan Pose With Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Sharma Khan in Inside Pictures From Wedding!
Who is Sshura Khan? Everything You Need To Know About Arbaaz Khan’s New Rumoured Girlfriend
Bollywood

Who is Sshura Khan? Everything You Need To Know About Arbaaz Khan’s New Rumoured Girlfriend
Year Ender 2023: From Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani to Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain, Bollywood Couples Who Split Paths in 2023
Bollywood

Year Ender 2023: From Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani to Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain, Bollywood Couples Who Split Paths in 2023
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels She Is Being Portrayed 'Wrong' on the Show, Tells Hubby Neil Bhatt ‘Makers Are Trying To Show That You Fear Me’
TV

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels She Is Being Portrayed 'Wrong' on the Show, Tells Hubby Neil Bhatt ‘Makers Are Trying To Show That You Fear Me’
Who is Sshura Khan? Everything You Need To Know About Arbaaz Khan’s New Rumoured Girlfriend
Bollywood

Who is Sshura Khan? Everything You Need To Know About Arbaaz Khan’s New Rumoured Girlfriend
Year Ender 2023: From Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani to Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain, Bollywood Couples Who Split Paths in 2023
Bollywood

Year Ender 2023: From Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani to Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain, Bollywood Couples Who Split Paths in 2023
Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels She Is Being Portrayed 'Wrong' on the Show, Tells Hubby Neil Bhatt ‘Makers Are Trying To Show That You Fear Me’
TV

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels She Is Being Portrayed 'Wrong' on the Show, Tells Hubby Neil Bhatt ‘Makers Are Trying To Show That You Fear Me’
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Mains 2024
200K+ searches
NTA
200K+ searches
NHPC share price
20K+ searches
T20 World Cup 2024
20K+ searches
China population decline
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
TV

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Feels She Is Being Portrayed 'Wrong' on the Show, Tells Hubby Neil Bhatt ‘Makers Are Trying To Show That You Fear Me’
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Mains 2024
200K+ searches
NTA
200K+ searches
NHPC share price
20K+ searches
T20 World Cup 2024
20K+ searches
China population decline
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma