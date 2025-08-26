Amritsar, August 26: Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a smuggling racket with the arrest of one person and recovery of five sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols along with four magazines, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta in Amritsar. Police also impounded his black motorcycle, allegedly being used for delivering weapon consignments.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that Amit Singh, along with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Ginny, was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who were pushing consignments of weapons to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab. "The arrest and recovery have helped unearth the network and avert a major crime. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days," he said. Punjab: Cross Border Arms Smuggling Network Busted in Amritsar; Four Held with 7 Pistols.

Providing details of the operation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a police team from Police Station Chheharta, acting on reliable intelligence and under the supervision of DCP Detective Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP-2 Harpal Singh and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh, intercepted Amit Singh while he was en route to deliver the weapon consignment. Arms Smuggling Racket Busted: Haryana Delivery Boy Arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for Supplying Illegal Arms, 6 on the Run.

Investigations further revealed that the accused had been receiving weapon consignments dropped through drones at locations shared by cross-border handlers. Efforts are underway to identify the intended recipient of the latest consignment, CP Bhullar said. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Chheharta Police Station, and the police were further looking into it.

