New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Indian Army will get a new building 'Thal Sena Bhawan' in Delhi Cantonment, Indian Army sources said.The existing offices of the Army in South Block and Sena Bhawan will be continued.The 'bhoomi-pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building is planned to be done on February 21 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

