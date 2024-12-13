Jaunpur, December 13: A team of Bengaluru Police on Friday arrived at the record room of District and Sessions Court in Jaunpur, as a part of their investigation into the suicide case of a techie, Atul Subhash. Earlier today, a four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including one woman police personnel, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. They pasted a notice outside the residence of the wife of Atul Subhash in Jaunpur which reads, "There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days."

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case. The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, said his son had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: No Arrests Made Yet, Says Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand (Watch Video).

"My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told ANI. Kumar, who currently stays in Bihar's Samastipur, said, Subhash's wife started filing cases against them in January 2021. "She started filing cases since January 2021...My son had thought that she had left (their home) after Corona and that their 1-year-old son would grow up a little at his maternal uncle's home... she also started filing cases against our entire family," the father said.

Earlier on December 11, the Supreme Court also expressed concern over the growing tendency to misuse Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which penalises cruelty by husbands and their relatives against married women. While quashing a Section 498A IPC case against a husband and his parents in a different case, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh said that the Section became a tool for unleashing personal vendetta against the husband and his family by a wife. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Wife Nikita Singhania Absconds, Karnataka Police Arrest Her Mother, Brother From Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur.

Atul Subhash died by suicide in the early hours of December 9 after alleging harassment from his wife and her family. Subhash wrote "Justice is due" on every page of a 24-page note. He also alleged in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him under various sections, including murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)