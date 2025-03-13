Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 13 (ANI): Tata Motors in collaboration with its long-standing partner DIMO, has officially launched its all-new passenger vehicle portfolio in Sri Lanka.

According to Tata Motors, this launch includes a comprehensive range of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs), reinforcing Tata Motors' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge mobility solutions.

Also Read | ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ Episode 26 Promo OUT: Talha Convinces Roshi To Stay Away From Shariq but She Questions Him Angrily (Watch Video).

The new Tata Motors vehicles are now available through the DIMO branch network, with prices starting at LKR 8.7 million.

The launch event introduced Sri Lankan customers to Tata Motors' widely acclaimed SUV range, including the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and the Tata Curvv.

Also Read | Top Five Wicket-Takers in Women's Premier League 2025: From Jess Jonassen to Amelia Kerr, Check Full List.

Additionally, the brand introduced its popular electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev, aimed at making electric mobility more accessible and aspirational in the region.

The event also featured an exclusive preview of Tata Motors' robust EV portfolio, including the Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, and Curvv.ev, demonstrating the company's advanced product capabilities and future-ready approach.

Speaking at the launch, Yash Khandelwal, Head of International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "We are excited to be here in Sri Lanka, marking a new chapter in our international business strategy. Tata Motors has undergone significant transformation over the years, and there is no better way to mark our return than with a new, game-changing product portfolio. Our offerings are designed to not only captivate the Sri Lankan market but to set new standards--combining bold design, cutting-edge features, top-tier safety, and unmatched after-sales support."

He added, "Alongside our renowned SUVs, we are particularly eager to introduce the Tiago.ev--an electric hatchback that has already made waves in India, Nepal, and Bhutan by making electric mobility both accessible and aspirational. Together with our long-time trusted partner, DIMO, we are confident in our ability to elevate Sri Lanka's mobility landscape to new heights and deliver an extraordinary driving experience for all."

Echoing this sentiment, Rajeev Pandithage, Executive Director of DIMO, said, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tata Motors as they become the first passenger vehicle brand to enter Sri Lanka post market reopening. The brand-new ICE and Electric Vehicle range sets new standards in the automobile sector, embodying innovation, safety, and sustainability at a very affordable price point."

He added, "Backed by DIMO's unmatched after-sales expertise, we ensure an exceptional ownership experience with superior service and support, reaffirming our commitment to delivering excellence to Sri Lankan customers. We are here with Tata Motors for the long run, assuring our customers that we will always be there for them."

Tata Motors' latest vehicles will be supported by comprehensive after-sales services, ensuring a seamless ownership experience.

The ICE models come with a manufacturer's warranty of three years or 100,000 km, while EVs are covered for three years or 125,000 km. Additionally, the high-voltage battery and motor in the EVs are protected by an extensive warranty of eight years or 165,000 km.

DIMO has further strengthened its service capabilities with island-wide 24/7 roadside assistance, expert technical support from Tata Motors-trained specialists, and dedicated sales consultants and service advisors.

Investments in specialized tools, software updates, and adherence to industry-leading repair standards further enhance customer confidence in the brand.

The introduction of Tata Motors' new passenger vehicle lineup marks a milestone in the Sri Lankan automotive industry.

With a focus on affordability, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, the company aims to revolutionize the local market by offering unmatched mobility solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)