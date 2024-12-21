Bahraich, December 21: Three men were killed and another injured after their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a tree on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred near Maan Nagar intersection late Friday when Saroj Verma (21), Deepak Yadav (20), Vaidik Kumar alias Bunty Chauhan (19) and Mahesh Chauhan (22) were going to attend a function, they said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed As Car Rams Into Broken-Down Truck on Noida Expressway (Watch Video).

The four men were were taken to Ikauna Community Health Centre in Shravasti district, where doctors declared two of them dead, the according to police. They said the other two injured were referred to Bahraich Medical College where another died during treatment. Police sources said that the lone survivor of the accident, Mahesh Chauhan, has been referred to Lucknow for treatment as his condition deteriorated.

