Bayern Munich Played Really Well Against Us, Says Jorginho

Leeds [UK], Feb 26 (ANI): After suffering a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in first leg of UEFA Championship League's round of 16 match, Chelsea's Jorginho said that the german club looked confident and played really well."They were really, really good and we couldn't press very well. I think we were not compact on the pitch and not pressing as a team. So that made them confident with the ball and they could play easily," goal.com quoted Jorginho as saying.Bayern Munich on Wednesday thrashed The Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Serge Gnabry scored a brace while Robert Lewandowski netted once for the visitors.The 28-year-old Jorginho said that it was a tough game and the team needed to learn a lot from Bayern Munich."It is very difficult to say anything right now because it was a difficult game and we just saw a big team. So, we know we have a lot to improve and they showed so many things to us that we can learn from our mistakes and from them as well," he said.Jorginho will miss the clash against Bayern Munich in the second leg after being awarded a yellow card for dissent in first leg game at Stamford Bridge.Jorginho said it's highly unfortunate to miss the important game for the side."I would like to be able to play the second game to help my team-mates, but unfortunately I can't so I support them from home," he added.Chelsea and Bayern Munich will lock horns with each other on March 13 at Allianz Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Championship League's round of 16 match. (ANI).

