BJP is True Carrier of India's Democracy, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completed 40 years of its foundation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the party a "true carrier" of the country's democracy."Hearty greetings to all activists and countrymen on the foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party, the true carrier of India's democracy," Shah tweeted in Hindi."The BJP has always devoted itself for the national interest with its nationalist ideology and principles," he added.Shah said that BJP is realising the idea of realising the idea of reconstruction and social welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, BJP is realising the idea of reconstruction and welfare of the country's poor in accordance with the glorious culture of India," he said.With regards to the country's fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Union Home Minister stated that every party worker stands in solidarity with the Prime Minister. "We are proud that in this odd situation, every BJP worker is strengthening Modiji's hand in this fight against coronavirus," he added.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)