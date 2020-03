New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA from Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away on Monday here.Sirohi breathed his last at a private hospital here. The 74-year-old BJP leader was ill for some time. Sirohi's body will reach his native place from Delhi at 10 am today. (ANI)

