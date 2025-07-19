Raipur, July 19: Former Chhattisgarh CM and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of targeting Congress leaders to defame them, particularly the Gandhi family. He alleged that the BJP, unable to achieve much themselves, is attempting to weaken others, including through the arrest of his son. Baghel asserted that he will neither be scared nor suppressed by such tactics.

"It is the policy of the BJP to defame Congress leaders. Congress party has always fought for the interest of the nation. So, entire Gandhi family was targeted in order to defame them. But the entire nation and country know that this is a family which makes sacrifices for the nation...They themselves cannot do anything, so they want to weaken others. So, they arrested my son. They are trying to suppress me but I will neither get scared nor suppressed." Chaitanya Baghel Arrested: ED Arrests Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son in Liquor Scam Case.

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state. The action comes a few hours after the agency carried out raids at Chaitanya's residence in Chhattisgarh. The searches were part of the agency's broader crackdown on suspected money laundering and irregularities linked to the multi-crore scam.

Following the raids, Bhupesh Baghel's office posted on X,"ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the Assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. "Saheb" has sent the ED to the Bhilai residence." The move comes months after the agency in March this year seized Rs 30 lakh recovered from the residence of Bhupesh Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya.

The amount was recovered during day-long search operation conducted at a total of 14 locations across Chhattisgarh in the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh, involving suspected illegal commissions and money laundering. ED has gathered that Chaitanya Baghel is also "recipient of proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam wherein total proceeds of crime is around Rs 2,161 crore siphoned off through various schemes." Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Probe: ED Raids Residence of Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son.

Meanwhile, Baghel also alleged that the BJP is conspiring to hand over the state's power plants, cement plants, and mines to Adani. He announced a statewide 'chakka jam' protest on July 22 to oppose this move and the attempts to suppress the Congress party. "All power plants, cement plants, mines are going to Adani. So, there will be a chakka jam across the state on 22nd July against the conspiracy to handover Chhattisgarh to Adani and suppress us," he said.

