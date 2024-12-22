A tragic plane crash in Gramado, Brazil, left 10 people dead on Sunday when a small aircraft struck buildings in the city centre. The plane reportedly hit the chimney of a building, then the second floor of a house, before crashing into a furniture store, spreading debris to a nearby inn. Governor Eduardo Leite confirmed that none of the passengers survived the crash. Authorities reported that 15 people were hospitalised, mainly due to smoke inhalation from the fire triggered by the crash. Emergency responders and civil defense teams are investigating the incident, while disturbing footage of the crash has surfaced online. The crash has shaken the popular tourist city, with officials working to determine the cause of the disaster. Argentina Plane Crash: Bombardier Challenger 300 Aircraft Crashes Into Building While Landing at San Fernando Airport (Watch Video).

Brazil Plane Crash

JUST IN - Governor of Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul says no survivors after plane carrying 10 people crashed into multiple buildings in Gramado pic.twitter.com/QAdo1Y5PRH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 22, 2024

Unfortunately there are no survivors. 2/ pic.twitter.com/RnFUBrQGyY — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) December 22, 2024

