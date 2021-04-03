American singer Bruno Mars will bring his choreographed dance moves to the online game Fortnite. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old singer's skills will be featured in an exclusive 'Icon Series Emote', which is a cosmetic item available in the game's shop that is designed for players to further express themselves on the battle royale playing field. Tech News | Fortnite’s New Update on Nintendo Switch Will Make It Look and Run Better.

The emote will be set to the sounds of 'Leave the Door Open,' the debut single from Silk Sonic, the R&B supergroup of Mars and American rapper Anderson.Paak. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the players can access the emote when it launches in the game's shop at 5 pm PT on April 2. Among other emotes, 'Fortnite' features one inspired by top gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins. Fortnite Free V Bucks Generator Without Human Verification – Get V bucks for Free in 2021.

Check Out Bruno Mars' Tweet Below:

At the Grammy Awards, last month, the 'Grenade' singer and Paak performed 'Leave the Door Open' live. And in September, Paak performed on 'Fortnite's Party Royale' mainstage as part of the Epic Games' live concert series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)