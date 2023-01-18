New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): Indian entrepreneurs are marking their presence in the market by banging the floor with their brilliant sense of business that transforms them into a unicorn. Their big dreams triggered their zeal to catch hold million dollars business across India and dragged foreign investments into the lap of many. A plethora of worthy entrepreneurs have expanded their boundaries internationally too.

Every new day is the bursting excitement for some or the other rooted entrepreneur to take a distinct leap towards the success lead. Let's have a look into the bubbling shots of synergy on the front gear that can be the catalyst for new startups again:

1) Dr Amaya Sharma

Dr Amaya Sharma is one of the renowned mental health experts in the country. She is the founder of Dr Amaya's Therapy- India's first therapy clinic to provide both online and offline therapies. An eminent speaker and international writer, she is known for her commendable work in normalising mental health, raising mental health awareness and making mental health accessible to everyone, India and abroad, through her therapy platform. Dr Amaya specialises in self-help, emotional healing and relationship management. 'Therapy is for everybody. If you need self-improvement, you need therapy'- She says.

2) Samit Bhatta

Retail Jeweller India was established by Soma and Samit Bhatta in 2007 and Retail Jeweller World in 2019. These B2b companies are into Knowledge based publishing and events dedicated to the growth of the $ 100 Billion Indian and Middle East Jewellery industry. The Retail Jeweller Magazine is read by leading jewelry retailers across 415 cities and towns of India via Print and E-magazine online. Retail Jeweller India Forum is an annual Knowledge event, as the 'Ted Talk platform of the Jewellery industry'. Retail Jeweller India Awards is the first prominent platform for Jewellery Design and Marketing excellence, as the 'Oscars of the Jewellery industry'.

3) Jiitender Ahhlawat

Local Web Rankers is a boutique agency established in 2021 by Jiitender Ahhlawat, that's been helping its clients get more customers from Google searches since 2021. They operate on an efficient and unique "Sprint" business model, where work is strategized, clearly defined, and "Sprinted" out in a short period. They resemble a long-term extension of your team, here to manage your SEO but also provide valuable insights and consulting for your entire marketing ecosystem. Over the last 2 years, they've proudly helped over 5+ companies rank higher in search engines with a tag 5-star rated SEO agency.

4) Rahul Abhishek

Rahul Abhishek is a promising young Indian trader and entrepreneur who co-founded two global companies and three start-up businesses. His two most lucrative businesses are Xgen Coders Inc. and Xerox Money. Blued and Bazika Bank are the other two multinational corporations he co-founded. Having worked in this field for more than 6 years and winning numerous accolades, he specializes in creating user interfaces that are easy to use, quick to respond to, and efficient. Additionally, he received the Highest Earned Trader 2022 in Binary Trading award from Pocket Option and received recognition from other multinational companies, like Alphabet and PayPal.

5) Amit Lala

Amit Lala has established DLFC Solution in 2019. The company deals with Open box laptops, refurbished laptops, refurbished desktops, gaming laptops and desktops, servers, and accessories. Affordable products with supported exclusive warranty and exchange offers. One-stop solution for all brands with best buy-back offers. Their mission is to provide creative and reliable products and services that make life easier, faster, and more efficient to solve everyday challenges. They are also tied up with e-waste companies to provide cooperate support for the disposables of IT and Electronic E-waste services all over India.

6) Aksshay Pathak

Daily Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency co-founded by Aksshay Pathak. They specialize in providing design, technology, content, and media solutions to help companies stand out in the digital landscape. Their goal is to help businesses effectively reach and engage with their target audience through digital channels. Whether a client needs a new website, social media content,or help with online advertising, Daily Digital's team offers comprehensive services, expertise, and experience with tailored solutions that are both creative and innovative. They have a clientele of clients like Dabur, Make My Trip, Paytm & various brands across category!

7) Mayur Dhanwani

Focus Pixel was started in 2008 by Mayur Dhanwani, Their USP is primarily for Educational Institutes to excel without worrying about technical aspects. Encrypted Video Conference System, Technical Support, and Cinematography & Content Development, all on spot. They innovated Video Conferencing Setup provided to Pune Wireless Cell, Maharashtra Police, and the same project was one of the innovative projects selected representing Maharashtra Police in All India Police Technology Exhibition, Kevdia, Gujarat Inaugurated by Hon. PM Narendra Modi in 2019. Currently Providing Tech Support to 5000+ CA Students across India and provide their excellent services to various Coaching Classes.

8) Rajendra Mehta

Rajendra Mehta promoted Original Check Solutions Private Limited having registered trademark ValidChk. The company deals with Individual Identification, Visitor & Vehicle Management, and Society Accounting. ValidChk can be hooked to any existing gate barriers. ValidChk's mission is to protect its user data with the use of new tech and create one single solution for all requirements of commercial or residential complexes. ValidChk can be used for multiple premises and offices within the building can use the same application at no additional cost. It also contains functionality to manage attendance, complaint, request, and gate pass.

9) Girrish Mk

Global hearing aid center pvt LTD was established in 2009 under the ownership of Girrish Mk. The company deals with Hearing aid, Hearing aid batteries, and accessories to support society with a better lifestyle in need. All leading brands under one roof are covered with a technological approach. They have 15 branches across south India. There are diversified hearing aids as per the need to satisfy each category of customers there. They have very active and humble staff to serve them the best experience under the supervision of highly trained professionals.

10) Shivam Tiwari

Sai Shivam Healthcure Private Limited was initiated in July 2021 by Shivam Tiwari. They deal in the manufacturing of Healthcare and Surgical Supplies. Under the name "REMEDAID" this newly ushering brand is making its way to one of the best medical device manufacturers all over India.They have been onto a spree all over India by acquiring some top tier hospitals in their portfolio. Their focus stays in providing premium quality products with sturdy packaging, timely shipping, trusted service, and loyalty towards their distributors and hospitals. Delivering trust and quality products to their consumers at best prices stays as their motto.

