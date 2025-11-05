Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its 18-year partnership with ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation. The partnership, according to a TCS statement, aims to modernise ABB's global hosting operations, simplify its IT landscape, and strengthen its digital foundation to drive resilience and innovation.

As part of this multi-year engagement, TCS will operationalise ABB's Future Hosting Model, a next-generation modular IT infrastructure designed to streamline systems.

Also Read | 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: When is Brazilian GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

This model will enable predictive operations, faster service restoration, and continuous security assurance through its AI-powered Zero Ops framework.

This extension strengthens a trusted collaboration that has already delivered significant progress for ABB.

Also Read | ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's Phone Number Gets LEAKED During His Military Service? Know What Fans Discovered After Calling!.

TCS said the partnership will help accelerate ABB's Core Platform vision which prioritises modernisation at scale, greater self-service and automation, cloud migration and agility, and orchestration and resilience.

Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB, said, "Our extended partnership with TCS strengthens ABB's ability to deliver value to customers. By modernising our hosting operations, we're creating a foundation for agility, faster innovation, and improved reliability across the business."

TCS' AI framework will ensure business continuity and excellent service delivery across ABB's global operations by minimising human intervention.

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said, "TCS has been a trusted partner in ABB's transformation journey for over 18 years. This latest milestone is not just a testament to our enduring collaboration, but a bold step towards reimagining ABB's hosting landscape with a modular, future-ready architecture. At the core of this engagement lies a shared vision: technology must serve a higher purpose - to empower people, enhance agility, and drive intelligent, responsible operations. Together, we embark on a transformative journey to build a platform-driven core that will unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, autonomy, and innovation for ABB's global business."

Over the past 18 years, TCS has supported ABB in initiatives such as ERP implementation, cloud migration, and data center consolidation. The new engagement will build on the foundation laid over the last two decades to transform ABB's infrastructure services and support service adoption to aid ABB's next phase of growth in electrification and automation.

Peter Alkema, Global Head of IS Technology and Platforms, ABB, said, "ABB is committed to building a modular, scalable hosting service that drives agility and innovation. With TCS as our strategic partner, the Future Hosting Model strengthens this commitment and ensures operational excellence."

This partnership builds on TCS' long-standing commitment to serving as a trusted IT partner for European enterprises, with a presence in the region for over 45 years. The company supports its clients in Europe with a robust network of highly skilled employees, operating out of 62 offices across 21 countries in the continent, serving over 350 clients. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)