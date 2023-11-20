PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 20: Welcome to a refreshing change in the insurance landscape - a transformation built on a foundation of trust. ACKO, the insurtech company making insurance convenient, transparent, and accessible for Indians, proudly introduces its latest collaborator and ambassador, the esteemed actor, R Madhavan. Madhavan's role at ACKO is to be more than just a recognizable face - he will be the 'Voice of Customer' in the realm of insurance.

This partnership signifies a welcome shift in the way consumers have been perceiving and navigating insurance, a sector that has been operating at a trust deficit in India. The move is a departure from the days of uncertainty and skepticism, and ACKO wants to ensure that its customers can rely on the brand for a transparent and dependable insurance experience. Madhavan's role as 'Voice of Customer,' is to be the customer's advocate and guide, simplifying the complex world of insurance so consumers can have complete peace of mind.

The collaboration seeks to establish R Madhavan as a reliable advocate for insurance customers, with the primary objective of dismantling the complexities and jargon that often cloud the understanding of financial products. Madhavan will work with the ACKO team to create meaningful content that will demystify the nuances of insurance and empower consumers to make informed decisions. His unique ability to connect with audiences will serve as a bridge between the company and the consumers, ultimately driving an uplift in customer education and informed decision-making.

Speaking about the partnership, R Madhavan shared, "I'm genuinely thrilled to join forces with ACKO, a brand that shares my commitment to making a positive impact. Together, we're on a journey to equip you with the knowledge and assurance you need to navigate the complex world of insurance."

Varun Dua, Founder of ACKO, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with Madhavan is about transforming insurance into a realm where trust is paramount. His authenticity and integrity make him the perfect advocate for insurance awareness. He's not only the 'Voice of the Customer' but also our moral compass. We're on a mission to make insurance more transparent and reliable for you, so you can make decisions with complete confidence."

The partnership has been designed to be deeply rooted in valuable content that goes beyond mere statements. Madhavan will work closely with the ACKO team to create content that educates and reinforces trust. Whether it's motor, health, or life insurance, he's here to simplify the often-bewildering terms and conditions, all while ensuring the customer's complete peace of mind throughout the process.

The partnership hopes to wave goodbye to the doubts and hesitations that consumers often have when facing insurance decisions and welcome a world where they can confidently navigate the complexities. ACKO's goal is to make insurance a space where assurance is customers' companion, and confidence is their guide. Whether they are exploring the intricacies of motor insurance or making vital choices about health and life insurance, Madhavan and ACKO are here to guide them into a new era of trust, assurance, and peace of mind.

About ACKO:

Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO's entire process is designed to provide a better customer experience and to eliminate the pain points associated with the traditional model, with processes that require zero paperwork, from purchase and claims to renewals. ACKO has pioneered the direct-to-customer auto insurance space in the country. It also has one of the largest market shares in embedded insurance products like mobility and gadget insurance in partnership with 35+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and Urban Company. Within a year of its launch, ACKO's Group Health Insurance product on-boarded 70+ new age, people-first companies including Virtusa, Swiggy, Razorpay, CRED, Akzo Nobel, Xiaomi and Go-MMT and insured nearly 2.8+ lac lives. In a span of 3 years of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 70+ Mn unique customers and issued 1 Bn+ insurance policies.

