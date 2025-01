Washington, DC [US], January 16 (ANI): Kutch Copper Ltd, part of the Adani Group has joined the International Copper Association (ICA) as its newest member, the company stated in a release on Thursday.

ICA is a non-profit trade organisation with 33 members on six continents that represents half of global copper output. Its headquarters are in Washington, DC.

Strategically located in Mundra, Gujarat, Kutch Copper is a fully owned subsidiary of the group's flagship incubator Adani Enterprises.

Dr Vinay Prakash, Managing Director of Kutch Copper, shared his optimism about joining the ICA. He said, "India is poised to become a significant hub for copper and its products in the coming decades. We believe that Kutch Copper's membership in the ICA will allow us to actively contribute to sustainability initiatives and develop innovative applications and products within the copper sector. We look forward to collaborating with the global copper community to enhance the value chain for this essential metal, which plays a vital role in the transition to net zero."

ICA President and CEO Juan Ignacio Diaz expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Adani Metals Kutch Copper Ltd. to our community. Their efforts in advancing sustainable and innovative copper production strengthen our collective mission to promote, protect, and defend copper's essential role in enabling the technologies and infrastructures needed for global decarbonization. With their presence, we are particularly excited to support copper's growth in regions where its key applications are expanding."

ICA Chairman of the Board, Glencore's Stephen Rowland, added, "KCL's membership in ICA strengthens our commitment to promoting sustainable practices and developing new applications for copper. We are excited to collaborate with them and support their efforts to drive positive change in the industry."

Adani Enterprises is investing approximately USD 1.2 billion to establish a copper smelter with an initial capacity of 0.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) in the first phase.

Kutch Copper's state-of-the-art facility will also produce copper cathodes, rods, and other byproducts, significantly contributing to India's goal of becoming self-reliant in copper production.

The company said that it is committed to maintaining high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance standards while leveraging advanced technology and digitalisation. Kutch Copper is working towards adding copper tubes to its portfolio as part of its forward integration strategy, the company added.

Kutch Copper Ltd. (KCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship incubator of the Adani Group, is establishing a state-of-the-art greenfield copper custom smelting and refining complex. (ANI)

