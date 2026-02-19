New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Digital Labs said he believes that the AI Summit has been a tremendous success and it speaks about the prowess of India in the current world order.

To be able to get together people from across regions, across demographics into a single place and make significant commitments towards advancing AI are key takeaways according to Jeet Adani.

"Drawing from Prime Minister's vision of inclusive AI, responsible AI matters a lot in today's world where, AI is a tool and really you can use it for good and bad and it's up to us as corporates, as policymakers, as you know, leaders of states to make sure that it's being used for more good and the commitments made actually help advancing that," he said, talking to reporters, after addressing a keynote.

"I think it's very important that the way the positioning of the summit was done, the way the positioning of the advancement of AI, keeping in mind inclusivity, keeping in mind responsibility is extremely important. From an India point of view, the real value of this is going to only be realized when every last person is going to be able to use and adopt AI in their day-to-day life," he continued. "And that really should be the goal that everyone should keep in mind."

Talking about future roadmap at Adani Group, he reiterated that they announced a USD 100 billion commitment towards investing in data centers and energy related to AI.

"One of the early announcements that this is backed by is our partnership with Google. And of course, we have an existing relationship with Microsoft, which we're very happy with. As of now, publicly, can only tell you about these two, but we're already speaking to a lot of others because unlike the rest of the world, India has the ability to generate energy at scale, clean energy at scale, and has the ability to build and execute in speed," he added

"So I think we're very uniquely positioned as a true democratic country, as an alternative to the West, where we're able to scale up the infrastructure requirements of AI usage, of the hyperscalers, of both training and inferencing. And I think that's part of where we're heading towards. From our point of view, we would look at upwards of five gigawatts of data center capacity being set up in over the next couple of years."

From a jobs perspective, he said AI is actually going to upskill a lot of people. "What really AI does is enables you to do a lot more with the existing resources. And that's what's going to change and increase the, I would say, per capita income for the average Indian and that's what we look forward to." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)