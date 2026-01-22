BusinessWire India

Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 22: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with HDFC Bank Parivartan, has launched ArthX, a sustainability-focused initiative under Parivartan's StartUp Grants programme. ArthX aims to support revenue-stage startups from Punjab that are developing impactful solutions across the sustainability ecosystem. The Government of Punjab, through Startup Punjab, will support ArthX as a key government ecosystem partner.

In recent years, Punjab has emerged as a vibrant hub for early-stage innovation, particularly in sectors intersecting environmental sustainability and climate resilience. However, many startups with robust business models face challenges in scaling, largely due to limited access to growth support systems, strategic networks, and structured ecosystem engagement. ArthX was conceptualised to address these gaps by equipping Punjab-based founders with the enabling support required to transition from early traction to scalable, long-term impact.

ArthX focuses on startups addressing critical sustainability themes, including clean energy, climate action, circular economy models, sustainable agriculture, and green manufacturing--areas that align closely with national sustainability priorities as well as Punjab's economic transformation goals.

How ArthX Will Support Startups in Punjab: ArthX is designed to support founders at a critical growth stage by combining grant funding with ecosystem enablement. The initiative offers include:

- A total grant corpus of INR 1 Crore, with selected startups eligible for grant support of up to INR 10 lakhs each.

- Structured knowledge inputs, including mentorship from industry and domain experts.

- Access to strategic networks, comprising industry leaders, corporates, and potential partners.

- Targeted support to strengthen business execution, accelerate market access, and prepare startups for sustainable scale and long-term impact.

Naman Singhal, CEO, AIC ISB, said, "ArthX is designed to bridge a critical gap in the startup journey, where promising sustainability ventures require structured support to scale. By combining grant funding with strategic ecosystem enablement, AIC ISB aims to help Punjab-based founders translate early traction into long-term, scalable impact."

Applications for ArthX are now open. Founders of revenue-stage startups from Punjab operating in the sustainability domain are encouraged apply through the following link: https://aicisb.org/arthx-hdfc-parivartan/.

For queries, reach out to contact@aicisb.org/isha_handa@aicisb.org.

