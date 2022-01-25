New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): American QSR restaurant chain serving Italian cuisine, Figaro's Pizza announce their expansion in the Indian market.

This expansion is brought in association with FranGlobal, India's largest market entry firm under its asset development and management business. Figaro's offers a pizza high in quality and value. Figaro's Pizza truly has "Flavours That Sing" because of the ingredients they use and the recipes they follow.

Founded in 1981, Figaro's pioneered a product that became known as 'take-and-bake' pizza which a customer could watch get freshly prepared with only the best, freshest ingredients, and then could bake at home when they wanted to. Then, they added ovens, becoming the industry leader in providing customers with the 'we bake or you bake' choice.

Figaro's Pizza is seeking franchise partners to develop Figaro's stores in India. They feature an operating system that is simple to run and does not require prior food experience. It is an ideal opportunity for either a multi-store investor or an active operator on the individual store level.

Commenting on the collaboration Ron Berger, CEO - Figaro's Pizza said, "On our 40th anniversary, we are incredibly excited to be entering the Indian market. We are confident that the deliciously unique flavours of our pizzas and other products will find a most appreciative audience in India.

We could not have partnered with a more experienced company in India and we look forward to doing business there.We hope India provides the impetus for our brand to expand globally rapidly."

"We aim to expand planet-wide. The management team has extensive experience in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, and is pushing for rapid global expansion," Berger added.

Venus Barak, CEO, FranGlobal said, "Franglobal as part of its DNA has always believed in the power of the brand and connecting it with the local marketplace. As a market entry and advisory firm, we deal in every sector and territory and represent hundred plus brands actively. Our asset business is a strategic call where we focus on brands with strong IPs and standards and combine that with a strong ops, management team and robust franchise partners across the country."

The acquisition of Figaro's Pizza is a turning point in our asset business as the primary pizza market is currently dominated by two legacy American players 'Domino's' & Pizza Hut alongside regional and local chains. You will find this quite skewed in comparison with the burger/sandwich market. With more than forty years in the business in the US and globally, Figaro's has inherent strong SOPs and strengths which if accompanied with local market variables can become a powerful offering to our partners and customers. Our goal is to create a better pizza experience and offering for our patrons.

In the next four years, we plan to open 250 stores across major cities through exclusive development franchise partners. Our team will be working with Figaro's team for menu and product development. We have already started working with real estate developers for initial key locations.

FranGlobal is looking to acquire different brand assets under a Master Licensee or Franchise structure over the next few years. Ultimately, we want to unlock the massive demand for great brands both on the B2B and B2C side.

Figaro's journey began in 1981 as the dream of two entrepreneurs, Corkey Gorley & Al Debacker in Salem, Oregon, the United States who wanted to meet the needs of busy families. In an era when both parents often work outside the home and there's a universal demand for speed, quality, value and convenience, Figaro's popularity has increased year after year as a partner in mealtime preparation.

The Company focused from the beginning on creating unique, delicious, wholesome pizzas unlike the 'other' pizzas available. The attention to creating pizza masterpieces led to the commitment to not adding MSG, as well as no fillers or extenders, the use of only real cheese, the preparation of fresh dough at every location every day, special sauces blended with imported extra virgin olive oil, leaner choice meats and fresh vegetables. Combine it all, and you have a uniquely delicious product you will be proud to offer. Today, Figaro's is the leading company offering both baked and unbaked pizzas.

FranGlobal, the international business arm of Franchise India provides every brand with an opportunity to expand their business and follow a dream. For two decades, FranGlobal has been acting as a market entry specialist, serving brands to expand and reach out to global markets. We consult, recommend and implement strategies to help companies create success even in complex markets.

With over a million man-hours of business advisory experience, our team of consultants discovers and analyses opportunities, arranges meetings by identifying partners with the right kind of synergy, and supports till a company is well established. It will not be wrong to say that FranGlobal is and has been the gateway to domestic brands going overseas and to foreign brands entering the Indian franchising space.

